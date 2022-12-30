By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 13:56

The economic impact of cruise ships is expected to exceed €30M next year in Alicante. Image: alicantedsoler/Shutterstock.com.

According to the data managed by the Alicante Costa Blanca Tourism and Cruise Association, there will be 111 ships and more than 220,000 passengers embarking or calling at the port of Alicante.

On Friday, December 30, the Head of Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, described the figures as “historic” and highlighted the “firm commitment to Alicante by MSC Cruises, which is practically doubling its operations with Alicante as its home port, after this year’s good results.”

In 2022, the record number of cruise passengers has been broken with more than 120,000 people calling or embarking in the port following MSC Cruises’ decision to choose Alicante as its home port. So, if the forecasts are fulfilled, 2023 will become the best year for cruise tourism in the city with 100,000 more passengers.

This movement of tourists has a direct impact on the city’s shops, hotels and catering, excursion and transport companies. Bearing in mind that the average expenditure of a cruise passenger who stops in the city is between €70 and €90 euros and that that of a person who embarks or disembarks increases to €340 when adding one or two nights in a hotel, the economic impact will exceed €30M.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.