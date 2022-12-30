The restoration of Gandia’s Alqueria de la Torre de los Pares will begin in early 2023

By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 14:16

Councillor for Historical, Artistic and Cultural Heritage, Alicia Izquierdo, and the municipal archaeologist, Joan Negre. Image: Gandia City Council.

Throughout the months of November and December, the preliminary tasks for the execution of the emergency actions for the refurbishment have been carried out.

Among other actions, the provision of construction materials and the cleaning and disinfection of all areas of the building have taken place.

On Friday, December 30, the Councillor for Historical, Artistic and Cultural Heritage, Alicia Izquierdo, and the municipal archaeologist, Joan Negre, paid a visit to the area to evaluate the work.

The project has an expected completion date of 9 months and consists of a series of emergency architectural actions aimed at consolidating and rehabilitating the structure of the buildings, mainly their floors and roofs, to prevent progressive deterioration.

Starting in the month of January, work will begin to meet all these objectives, which are expected to be completed by the beginning of the summer of 2023. Once the building has been consolidated, the restoration and refurbishment project will be drawn up in accordance with the future public uses to which it will be put.

