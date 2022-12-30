These were Spain’s most popular streaming platforms in 2022

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 17:34

Netflix remains Spain’s most popular streaming site with almost 57 per cent of streaming platform users paying for a subscription

THE last year was filled with changes in many industries in Spain, but one industry whose success hasn’t been as affected by the pandemic is the television streaming industry. And while the rankings appear to have stayed fairly constant, there are still some surprises in the 2022 standings.

Data on streaming platform use released on Friday, December 30 found that Netflix remains the most popular choice among consumers who use streaming services. In fact, nearly 57 per cent of streaming platform users opted to buy a subscription.

Amazon Prime closely followed, with just over 50 per cent of users also choosing this service. Third on the list was a surprise with HBO Max which shot up five percentage points from last year to be used by nearly 27 per cent of streaming service users. HBO Max soared past Disney Plus which is used by 25 per cent of users.

The last service on the top five list was Movistar+, which although used by 18 per cent of watchers, has actually lost users in the last year.