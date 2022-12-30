Three of Spain’s most beautiful coastal towns

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 16:01

With its vibrant old town, Hondarribia is one of the most beautiful coastal towns in Spain

WITH more than 5000 kilometres of coastline, there is plenty of choice for coastal getaways in Spain, but have you ever wondered where the most beautiful coastal towns are? The popular flight portal, Skyscanner has ranked its top twenty beautiful coastal towns in Spain. Here are some of our favourites:

Hondarribia

This town in Guipuzcoa is one of the most picturesque towns in the Basque Country. With red, green, blue painted embellishments on every building as far as the eye can see, this coastal town has plenty of charm. It also boasts a delicious cuisine with its pintxos and seafood soups distinguished by food experts.

Ribadesella

Another northern town, Ribadesella in Asturias offers stunning sea views with a beautiful mountain backdrop. As well as a lengthy beautiful coastline, Ribadesella is a quintessential northern Spanish town with a fascinating history from the 14th century whaling industry to the later fish salting industry.

Motril

This Granada town exhibits a unique blend between Christian and Arab history and has plenty of cove-like beaches that can be enjoyed in peace. As well as seafood, this town’s mangoes, avocadoes are unmissable.