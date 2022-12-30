By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 9:56

To promote the values of small local shops PalmaActiva is launching "Shop and School". Image: Palma City Council.

The project is also intended to promote knowledge of the historical, social and cultural environment of the city through its shops.

According to Jordi Vila, councillor for Economic Promotion and Employment, the main objectives of Shop and School are: to make society aware of the importance and functionality of local shops through children.

It is hoped the project will also create a culture of responsible consumption and critical thinking in children, offer schools activities related to their neighbourhood and its reality and help children to get to know and value the small shops in the neighbourhood where the project is implemented.

In addition to being better for the environment, buying locally stimulates the local economy. When you buy from a chain, that wealth is distributed elsewhere, but by buying locally, you are supporting the local community and making sure that money can go back into your community.

