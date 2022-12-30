By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 10:20

Two great shows on one magical night for the price of one. Can you resist such a bargain? Image: Sarunyu L/Shutterstock.com.

Stone Media Theatre Company in Orihuela are proud to present Tangled in a Twist and Frozen in a Flash musicals which are both around 45 minutes long.

Two narrators tell the story and while they are telling the story the characters from the films appear in many different guises and forms.

Expect a lot of laughs with some very tongue-in-cheek banter making the performance almost like a pantomime with thigh slaps and audience participation.

Tangled in a Twist is based on the Disney film, Rapunzel. Kidnapped at birth and inadvertently rescued by Flynn Ryder, Rapunzel heads off on a voyage of discovery. Frozen in a Flash follows the story of Elsa and Anna with an appearance by Sven the Reindeer.

Definitely, a show not to miss!

Performances are on Friday, January 13, at 7:00.PM, Saturday, January 14, at 7:00.PM and Sunday, January 15, at 4:00.PM at The Madhouse, Tiro de Pichon, Republica Dominicana, 03189 Orihuela.

For more information or to book tickets contact Carla by WhatsApp on (+34) 666 551 816 or call Jen on (+44) 7799 063395.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.