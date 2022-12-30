Two women rescued in Alps after quick thinking from a 12-year-old girl

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 December 2022 • 11:58
Grän in the Tannheimer valley - Image CC Bene 16
The girl used her phone to plot their location before phoning using the emergency call on her phone to raise the alarm on Wednesday.
According to the news site RND on December 30 the two women, one 49 and the other 76, were out hiking when the accident happened near Tyrol.
Apparently, they had lost their way in Grän in the Tannheimer valley during what should’ve been an easy hike on the way back to the parking lot. According to local police, the 76-year-old slipped and fell onto to rock ledge about 15 meters below. Her 49-year-old companion who tried to rescue her ended up falling several meters as well.
The two women were airlifted to the hospital after the young girl raised the alarm, however, it is not known what the extent of their injuries are.
The police have lauded the quick thinking of the 12-year-old girl and reminded hikers to take the necessary precautions when walking in the mountains, especially during this time of year when conditions can be treacherous or turn quickly.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.