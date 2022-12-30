Two women rescued in Alps after quick thinking from a 12-year-old girl

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 December 2022 • 11:58

Grän in the Tannheimer valley - Image CC Bene 16

Quick thinking by a 12-year-old girl has seen two women rescued in the Austrian Alps after they fell down into a deep ravine.

The girl used her phone to plot their location before phoning using the emergency call on her phone to raise the alarm on Wednesday.

According to the news site RND on December 30 the two women, one 49 and the other 76, were out hiking when the accident happened near Tyrol.

Apparently, they had lost their way in Grän in the Tannheimer valley during what should’ve been an easy hike on the way back to the parking lot. According to local police, the 76-year-old slipped and fell onto to rock ledge about 15 meters below. Her 49-year-old companion who tried to rescue her ended up falling several meters as well.

The two women were airlifted to the hospital after the young girl raised the alarm, however, it is not known what the extent of their injuries are.

The police have lauded the quick thinking of the 12-year-old girl and reminded hikers to take the necessary precautions when walking in the mountains, especially during this time of year when conditions can be treacherous or turn quickly.

