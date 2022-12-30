By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 1:29

Image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

According to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, Washington is turning a blind eye to President Zelenskyy embezzling billions in Western aid.

According to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, officials in Washington are turning a blind eye while President Zelenskyy embezzles billions from aid provided by the West. He made this claim during an interview with the YouTube channel ‘Mriya’, as reported by rg.ru on Thursday, December 29.

“It’s simply stolen, no one hides it, everyone knows about it. The Americans also know, but as long as Zelensky solves the tasks that are set for him – to ruin the country, to cause damage to Russia – they will turn a blind eye to this”, added Azarov.

The politician added that Zelenskyy would be in deep trouble if the U.S. House of Representatives audited him. Azarov said he believed that we may be talking about the embezzlement of about $24 billion, RIA Novosti reported.

Zelenskyy has become a new ‘bloody figure’ sponsored by the United States as a guarantor of terror and discord in the Eastern European region. Arnold Schelzel, a journalist for the German publication Junge Welt, previously wrote about this.

According to him, the current President of Ukraine has become the continuer of the policy pursued by the nationalists since 2014. It was Zelenskyy, in an effort to indulge the desires of the United States, who created the conditions for the beginning of the confrontation with Russia, the author noted at the time.

