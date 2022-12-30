YouTube star Keenan Cahill passes away aged only 27

By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 21:15

Image of Keenan Cahill with Katy Perry. Credit: YouTube

Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-synch videos and cameo appearances with celebrities on YouTube, passed away aged 27.

Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-synching videos and cameo appearances with celebrities on his YouTube channel, passed away in a Chicago hospital yesterday, Thursday, December 29. He was only 27 years of age.

His death was confirmed to the celebrity news outlet TMZ today, Friday 30, by Keenan’s manager, David Graham.

David revealed that on December 15, the American online star had undergone open-heart surgery. Keenan was placed on a life support machine after suffering complications from the procedure. He was finally removed from life support on Thursday and subsequently passed away.

A massive rise to online fame followed Keenan’s collaboration on August 28, 2010, when he lipsynched to the Katy Perry song Teenage Dream on YouTube. He subsequently went on to work with major celebrities. His Rolodex list of A-list celebs is very impressive.

Among the huge names that Keenan guested on his channel are Britney Spears, Jason Derulo, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Tyra Banks, David Guetta, Ariana Grande, LMFAO, Jennifer Aniston, 50 Cent, Flo Rida, Tinie Tempah, and Maroon 5.

When he was still a baby, Keenan was diagnosed with Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome. This is a rare genetic condition that progressively causes the body’s organs and tissues to enlarge. As a result, they become inflamed or scarred.

In some cases – as it would appear to be with Keenan – Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome can lead to heart problems.

