By Anna Ellis • 31 December 2022 • 8:45

Alicante's Teatro Principal to host the tear-jerking musical, Ghost. Image: Teatro Principal, Alicante.

Based on the 1990 Oscar-winning romantic drama starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ghost the Musical chronicles the relationship between Sam and Molly both in life and after his death in a robbery. Sam is caught between the two worlds to protect his girl from the same threat that took his life. He contacts Molly through Oda Mae, a con artist posing as a psychic who unexpectedly develops the ability to bridge the worlds of the living and the dead.

Love, humour, intrigue and the supernatural combined with unforgettable songs and extraordinary stage effects make for the perfect experience that appeals to all audiences.

Ghost the Musical is running from February 9 until February 19 at the Teatro Principal, Plaza Chapí, s/n-03001, Alicante.

The theatre’s box office is open from midday until 2:00.PM and then from 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

For more information head to the website: www.teatroprincipaldealicante.com, email: [email protected] or call (+34) 965 203 100.

