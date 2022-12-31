An in-depth guide to Rocketize Token

By EWN • 31 December 2022 • 12:30

When Bitcoin was first introduced more than a decade ago, it laid the groundwork for what would become a lucrative industry. However, that industry has already progressed far beyond its early days. It is now being promoted as a vital component of the Web3 transition in various marketing initiatives.

As a result, several cryptocurrency initiatives are currently fighting for the attention and financial commitment of clients by offering their own individual set of benefits and promises. This is the case with Rocketize, which has simplified the process of selling privately by releasing a whole new website design.

Rocketize’s life Story

Rocketize is an audited cryptocurrency meme project built on the BNB smart chain. Its principal goal is to usher in Web3 by introducing novel incentive structures for decentralised finance (DeFi) and decentralised autonomous organizations (DAO). Rocketize (JATO) is not your typical cryptocurrency venture. It’s a meme token that encourages community involvement and decentralisation. JATO was established to address concerns with the current financial system.

It intends to build an environment in which backers can influence on-chain developments. The variety of this token distinguishes it. The JATO plan includes testing everything from trading to the NFT marketplace. This approach will remain current and may even reach long-term success. There is also the JATO-exclusive programmable DEX support. Developers might use them to deploy their dApps with little to no difficulty. JATO also provides the possibility of on-chain governance, which is lacking in many meme currencies in this sector.

Members of the project team recently gave details on the revamped website, which will allow clients to purchase JATO tokens without first creating an account. JATO is a BEP-20 cryptocurrency built on the BNB smart chain. It has a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000 and a transaction cost of 2%, making it a deflationary token in principle. There are 1,000,000,000,000 JATO in all. During the second round of the private auction, which is now underway, one USDT may be exchanged for 93027.98 JATO. When this point is reached, the process will proceed to the next phase, at which point the native cryptocurrency’s price will begin to rise on its own.

It is critical to emphasise that early holders, defined as those who purchased before the website revamps, will be rewarded for their foresight with an additional 50% of the total amount of tokens purchased.

Here’s how to get Rocketize Right Now

Fortunately, Rocketize Token (JATO) is available for purchase while it is still under development. To buy these tokens, click on their official website and connect your wallet (crypto). Select a trading pair (USDT) and finish your transaction. At the time of writing, each stable currency, such as USDT, could earn you 100,000 JATO tokens.

The cryptocurrency market has taken a beating in the last year or so, but things may be looking up as long as there is demand. Coins like Rocketize Token (JATO) are very new to the market, but they prioritise a use case above anything else. As a consequence, it might be one of the reasons that spark the next bull run. Rocketize Token provides various pre-sale advantages (JATO). Users may get up to 15% of BTC transactions, although this is decreased to 8% for ETH deposits.

Rocketize (JATO)

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido