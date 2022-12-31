Big Eyes Coin, Loopring, and the Graph: Crypto Assets that should be on your watchlist ahead Of 2023

By EWN • 31 December 2022 • 12:00

The amount of cryptocurrencies in the coin market increases almost daily, making it difficult for crypto traders to make the best purchase decision. Top market players introduced the concept of watchlists to mitigate this problem.

Your watchlist contains a list of potential cryptocurrencies you’re monitoring and researching, with hopes of purchasing at the right time.

It’s easy to make crypto purchase decisions from your watchlist, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Loopring (LRC), and The Graph (GRT) are part of the crypto assets you should have on it. Purchasing any of these cryptocurrencies between now and a few weeks beyond Christmas could be a profit-yielding purchase as the new year progresses. You should include them in your watchlists now if they’re not, or add them to your portfolio after due diligence.

Loopring: Combining the outstanding features of centralised and decentralised exchanges

Loopring is an open-source exchange platform that combines the satisfying features of centralized and decentralised exchanges while eliminating their inefficiencies to provide users with a satisfying experience. The layer-two blockchain protocol functions on Ethereum and Neo networks and has different native tokens for both networks. It uses the zKRollups technology to enhance transaction speed and make it secure.

The Erc-20 (Ethereum-based) LRC is the prominent Loopring token. The token was created by ring mining, and Loopring introduces a burning function to maintain its value by controlling supply volume. Loopring token (LRC) has grown in market value since it launched.

It boasts about $500+ million market capitalisation and had its most impressive run, setting a $3 all-time high. Currently, the crypto asset sells at a price point analysts believe could yield return months from.

The Graph: The Crypto Industry’s Answer To Data Indexing

The Graph is a decentralised network for data indexing. The open-source protocol uses a special technology, GraphQL, to compile blockchain data and organize it for users to easily work with it. The platform has unblemished integrity when it comes to safely and securely storing data. It is well-optimised to prevent any data breach, and its security features keep it safe from attacks.

The Graph is another beneficial dApp functioning on the Ethereum network. It contains appropriate tools for querying data and boasts optimum functionality. Delegators, curators, and indexers are major players on the blockchain platform. They perform several activities to keep it functional while earning rewards for their efforts by staking GRT, the platform’s native token.

The Graph token (GRT) may not be as prominent as some of the existing altcoins on your watchlist, but it’s definitely one to watch out for. The under $1 crypto asset could experience a surprising price pump which may see it near its previous $2.88 all-time high. Adding The Graph (GRT) to your portfolio may be worthwhile.

Big Eyes Coin: A Meme Coin giving back to its investors

Big Eyes Coin has made a name for itself within a few months of going on presale. It hopes to leverage this prominence and its other unique features for a good market run when it launches in the coming year. The new meme coin will help individuals improve their finances with its utility in the DeFi ecosystem and other financial benefits users can enjoy in its ecosystem.

The community-centered project will channel much effort to expand the community and make it stronger. Big Eyes Coin aims to achieve this through contests, giveaways, bonuses, and other incentive mechanisms that can attract more participants and reward the activeness of present community members.

The cat-themed token will have a cute set of NFTs that will grant users access to exclusive benefits in the ecosystem and improve holders’ finances when it increases in market value. Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) progressive presale run will soon end, but analysts believe it will continue when it launches into the market properly. Join the presale now and use the code BIGsave472 for a bonus.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido