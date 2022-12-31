Brit claims she was assaulted by security guard in her Benidorm hotel room

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 December 2022 • 12:25

Benidorm hotels - Image Alina Sun / Shutterstock.com

A Benidorm hotel security guard was arrested and released by a judge after questioning following a claim by a British tourist who said that he had sexually assaulted her.

The 49-year-old woman says the security guard offered to help her back to her room after she arrived back at the hotel “a little worse for wear.” She says that he then forced her to have sex with him by placing a pillow over her face.

But the security guard has denied the claims saying that he and a colleague took energy drinks to the room for the woman and her friend, which they did at their request.

The unnamed security guard also told police that other guests had complained about the noise the women were making. As a result, they had gone to the room to ask them to quieten down, before refusing a second request for more alcohol.

The judge released the security guard after questioning pending a criminal investigation into whether he did the rape the woman, who it is understood took out holiday insurance that includes cover in case of physical damage or sexual assault.

According to the Sun newspaper on Saturday, December 31 the police have been handed CCTV footage and have confirmed the claims but made no further comment. No details have been released regarding which hotel is involved.

Investigations are said to be continuing as police look into the claims by the Brit who says she was sexually assaulted by a Benidorm hotel security guard.

