Crypto Whales are paying close attention to GMX (GMX), HedgeUp (HDUP) and Polygon (MATIC)

By EWN • 31 December 2022 • 11:00

The exciting thing about trading cryptocurrencies is that all activities are made public, allowing users to see what the huge money is doing. It gives users the edge to discover new crypto projects.

Users who follow crypto whales when they move into a new project are likely to make up to 10–50 times their initial input. It means users can find new, profitable crypto opportunities that have gone unnoticed. Several crypto projects like HedgeUp (HDUP), GMX (GMX), and Polygon (MATIC) have been the consistent focus of crypto whales.

Let’s look into these crypto projects to see why crypto whales pay close attention to them.

HedgeUp (HDUP) has turned the attention of crypto whales to their unique project.

HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new cryptocurrency that many crypto whales are paying keen attention to as a great investment. HedgeUp is popular among investors as an “alternative investment cryptocurrency.”

HedgeUp (HDUP) aims to diversify users’ portfolios to increase their return on investment. HDUP is the first cryptocurrency to propose other ways of earning income using traditional investments, an already existing and thriving industry.

HDUP expands the range of users’ investments to include valuable commodities like diamonds, luxurious watches, aviation, fine arts, etc. The introduction of these assets will bring growth to the crypto market.

Crypto experts have predicted that HedgeUp’s alternative investments would have generated sales of over 17.2 trillion dollars before the end of 2025. This is excellent news considering that governments and affluent families use the mentioned valuable assets to persevere their riches.

The statistics have caused numerous investors and crypto whales to rush to the project as the presale is still ongoing. These whales have suggested HedgeUp has the potential to lead the crypto industry to the future everyone anticipates.

GMX (GMX) makes trading cheaper for users, contrary to other exchange platforms.

GMX (GMX) is a decentralised trading platform based on blockchain technology. GMX seeks to improve the trading experience of its users by creating a platform where trading is not affected by price. It runs on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain to provide users with a fast and scalable network.

Users in various networks like the Avalanche and Arbitrary networks access GMX. With GMX, users can trade prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and others, and trading is done directly from the user’s wallet.

With GMX, users can trade in a decentralised manner with up to 30x leverage. Unlike centralized trading, where users’ money can disappear if things don’t go as planned for the project managers, GMX runs a decentralised system.

GMX users have the keys to their tokens, which they have autonomous access to; if anything should happen to GMX, users’ tokens will stay untouched and safe. GMX holders can vote and make changes on the platform, and they can also stake their tokens.

Polygon (MATIC) performs faster TPS compared to other cryptocurrencies.

Polygon (MATIC) is one of Ethereum’s (ETH) most popular scaling rivals on the blockchain. MATIC has improved ETH’s network to provide a better, faster, and more effective system for crypto users.

Early this year, Polygon (MATIC) raised over $450 million from various crypto VCS, which made the project one of the most funded crypto tokens. Polygon is considered a copy of Ethereum (ETH), but the difference is that it can process about 7000 transactions per second compared to ETH’s 15 TPS.

MATIC’s TPS speed was made possible by the BOR layer, which is the centralisation of the side chain. The BOR layers have seven to ten producers who validate the transaction, ensuring the side chain’s security.

Polygon (MATIC) permits the existence of other crypto projects in its ecosystem with the capacity to communicate with other projects outside its ecosystem. MATIC provides projects with a fast, reliable, and scalable transaction time with a highly secured protocol.

HedgeUp (HDUP) has the attention of crypto whales compared to GMX (GMX) and Polygon (MATIC) due to its potential to change the crypto industry. Crypto whales and investors are paying close attention to the project to participate in its great explosion.

For more information on HedgeUP click the links below:

Presale Sign Up: https://app.hedgeup.io/sign-up

Official Website: https://hedgeup.io

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/hedgeupofficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido