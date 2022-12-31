Did top tennis player and model buy a vaccination certificate that enabled her to play?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 December 2022 • 16:46

Camila Giorgi - Image Victor Joly / Shutterstock.com

Suggestions are that Camila Giorgi (31) bought a fake vaccination certificate to enable her to continue playing on the women’s tennis circuit.

According to “La Repubblica”, the police have already begun investigations after it was found that she had visited two Italian doctors arrested after issuing fake certificates.

The Italian Tennis Federation said on Saturday, December 31 that it had been informed of the ongoing investigation but they could not add any further details.

Giorgi has not commented on the allegations either, but it is known that she did produce a vaccination certificate that enabled her to play in tournaments following the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Tournament organisers were strict in adherence to the vaccination requirement, which even led to Novak Djokovic being deported from Australia.

If the allegations against the world number 66 are confirmed, it would shake the tennis world to its core. Although she did not progress beyond the second round in the U.S. Open and has been injured since, she would have come into contact with officials, players and fans.

But not everyone is unhappy with the beauty enjoying almost 650,000 followers on her Instagram page where she posts pictures of herself in sexy lingerie. Fancying herself as a fashion icon and influencer she says fashion has always been her greatest passion.

She once told Corriere dello Sport. “I have to say that I really like sports, but I prefer the fashion world. I’ve been obsessed with it since I was little.”

If she did buy a vaccination certificate that enabled her to play, Giorgi faces a lifetime ban from the sport.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.