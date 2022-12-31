By Anna Ellis • 31 December 2022 • 11:09

Elche's "El Bailongo" hosted an early new year's eve party for the elderly on Friday, December 30. Image: Elche City Council.

The aim of the event was to unite the elderly population whilst having a fun evening at such a special time as the end of the year.

The celebration was attended by the Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, and the councillor for Seniors Policy, Puri Vives, who took part in all the activities organised for the event.

The party, which started at 5:00.PM and ended at 10:00.PM, was attended by four hundred people, reaching the full capacity of the location. In addition to two free photo booths, guests also enjoyed live music, with bachata, rumba and merengue as the main genres. Hot chocolate was also distributed at 6:00.PM and grapes were handed out before the new year chimes, shortly after 7:00.PM

The event formed part of “Preuvas 2022” whose agenda is to promote socialisation and an active and healthy lifestyle among the elderly population living in Elche.

