Putin says 2022 the year Russia took steps to regain sovereignty in New Year’s address

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 December 2022 • 13:56

Putin surrounded by military personnel - Image PNA Telegram

Putin’s New Year address was a positive one in which he claimed that Russia had taken its first steps to regain full sovereignty.

The message released on Saturday, December 31 is a positive one in which he congratulates the country of “a powerful consolidation of Russian society.”

He said that 2022 was a time of important steps towards the country gaining full sovereignty, with the outgoing year a year of “truly turning and fateful events.

“This was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps towards the acquisition of Russia’s full sovereignty.”

“The events that took place have become a milestone that laid the foundation for our common future and true independence, Vladimir Putin said.

“For this today we are fighting, protecting our people in our own historical territories, in the new subjects of the Russian Federation, together we are building and creating.”

Putin went on to congratulate all the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, thanking them for their service saying: “Russian servicemen, militiamen, volunteers are now fighting for their native land, for truth, justice.”

Acknowledging the hard times he said they were all heroes and that everything possible will be done to help the families of soldiers killed during the military operation.

“We will do everything possible to help the families of our fallen comrades raise their children, give them a decent education, get a profession.”

He finished by saying that the most important thing was the fate of Russia and the protection of the Motherland. “This is our sacred duty both to our ancestors and to our descendants,” noting that the sovereign and secure future of the country depends only on the strength and will of Russians.

According to RIA Novosti the Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov said that the New Year’s address was recorded surrounded by military personnel in the headquarters of the Southern Military District. This is the first time his address has been made without the Kremlin in the background.

Continuing the rhetoric of the war Putin said 2022 was the year Russia took steps to regain its sovereignty, a return to the Cold War and a break with the West.

