Sacked Bournemouth coach Scott Parker secures new job with Champions League club

By Chris King • 31 December 2022 • 19:08

Image of Scott Parker. Credit: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com

Scott Parker has landed on his feet by securing the position of manager with Belgian giants Brugges and will face Champions League football.

After being sacked by Bournemouth, Scott parker has made a dream return to top-level management today, Saturday, December 31. The 42-year-old has been named as the new head coach of Belgian giants Club Brugge.

He was welcomed with a tweet on the club’s official Twitter profile that read: “The Englishman has just been appointed as our new head coach”.

Welcome, Scott Parker! 👋 De Engelsman werd zonet aangesteld als onze nieuwe hoofdcoach. — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) December 31, 2022

As a result, he faces the prospect of Champions League football for the first time in his management career. The Belgians are in the last 16 of the tournament where they will play the first leg at home against the Portuguese giants Benfica on February 15.

Carl Hoefkens led Brugge to the knockout stages after taking charge of the side last Summer. However, their domestic form clearly led to his departure with the club struggling in fourth spot in the table and already knocked out of this season’s Belgian Cup.

Parker has enjoyed a pretty successful start to his time as a coach. In 2020 he guided Fulham back to the Premier League in his first season in management. he then joined The Cherries and performed the same job, getting them back into the top flight of English football at the first attempt in 2021.

After a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield, Parker was fired by Bournemouth, only four matches into the new season.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.