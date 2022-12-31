By Anna Ellis • 31 December 2022 • 8:28

Site where the future provincial Congress Centre will be built is now the property of Elche City Council. Image: Elche City Council.

THE 5,000 square metre site where the future provincial Congress Centre will be built is now the property of Elche City Council after the advance payment of more than €4.4M.

The news was announced by Elche’s Mayor, Carlos Gonzalez on Friday, December 30, after a meeting with the five owners of the land. They proceeded to sign the Deed of Payment and Occupation of the Land. The mayor confirmed: “With this procedure, we have completed the acquisition of the land and, therefore, it is now municipal property.”

The mayor praised the speed of the municipal technical services of Urbanism and Finance for their “impeccable administrative work in providing all the necessary documentation to the Provincial Council, without any kind of problem or requirement.”

The mayor added: “Now it is up to the Provincial Council of Alicante to put the drafting of the preliminary project out to tender as soon as possible so that Elche can have an architecturally ambitious, unique, iconic palace that is capable of placing us on the national scene as a leading city in terms of conference tourism.”

