By Anna Ellis • 31 December 2022 • 9:07

The Government announces free TIB public transport in Calvia. Image: Calvia City Council.

From January 1, the whole TIB bus network will be free of charge for users who use the intermodal card.

In this way, the Government is extending free travel to the bus network, which in recent months has offered discounts of up to 70 per cent on all journeys.

In order to access the free service, it is necessary to obtain an intermodal public transport card, which can be purchased in Calvia. The offices are located at: Poliesportiu de Santa Ponca (Carrer Riu Sil, num. 4) and Poliesportiu de Magaluf (Avda. de les Palmeres, num. 23 or carrer Mino, núm. 1-21).

