By Anna Ellis • 31 December 2022 • 9:28

The Guild of Saint John of Mazarron presents the new image of its patron saint. Image: Mazarron City Council.

The sculpture, which will replace that of Garcia Mengual, is the work of the sculptor Mario Castellano from Jaen.

On the occasion of the feast of Saint John the Evangelist, which the Catholic Church celebrates every December 27, the Brotherhood of the ‘Beloved Disciple’ took advantage to unveil the new image of its patron saint.

The image was blessed by the parish priest of San Andres Apostol and San Antonio de Padua, Antonio Jose Martínez.

It is a work by Mario Castellano, an image-maker from Jaen who lives in Seville, which he made during the confinement of 2020. The Brotherhood describes it as “an image of the Passion, where we can see the pain of the beloved disciple before the death of Jesus Christ, but at the same time it reminds the Mother of the promise of the Lord announcing his Resurrection”.

Now, this new work by Castellano will replace the one that until now, by Garcia Mengual, had been carried in procession through the streets of the municipality every Good Friday.

