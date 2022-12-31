UK council bus lane rakes in fines worth £1 million in 2022

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 December 2022 • 10:54

Canal Street Bus Lane - Image BPM

Nottingham City Council has issued more than 39,000 fines to drivers inadvertently using a bus lane, raking in more than £1 million in fines.

The high number of fines came after a change earlier in the year that drivers from using Canal Street to travel west to east and east to west across the city.

According to the Sun newspaper on Saturday, December 31 many have managed to appeal their fines after a judge found the signage to be inadequate. But a Nottingham City Council spokesperson said: “We have met all legal requirements for signage and gone above and beyond these, previously adding additional advisory signage since the changes were first made to provide motorists with further warning and diversions towards the Southern Relief Route.

“We keep this under constant review and have made changes following feedback from the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, which oversees PCN appeals, and we’d happily listen to any further suggestions from the public.

“Funds from fines cover the running costs of the CCTV enforcement system, with any surplus used on traffic initiatives and transport improvements across the city.”

But drivers in the city aren’t satisfied saying that the signage is inadequate and difficult to see, with more than 2,000 successfully arguing that to be the case.

With £1,064,804.71 worth of fines handed out the Nottingham City Council spokesperson said: “Changes to the road network on and around Canal Street have been heavily publicised around the city but, unfortunately, some people continue to drive into the bus gate.

“However, it’s a tiny proportion of vehicles receiving a penalty charge notice (PCN) which pass through this area.”

Opinion is divided with many believing that the bus lanes are necessary and that drivers who break the rules should be punished, however, others see it as a money-making exercise by cash-strapped councils.

It is understood that around ten per cent of the £70 fines remain unchanged, despite a 50 per cent discount being available for fines paid within 21 days.

After nearly a year following the change in the usage of Canal Street the Nottingham City Council continues to rake in the fines adding to the more than £1 million handed out in 2022.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.