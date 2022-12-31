By Anna Ellis • 31 December 2022 • 11:31

Vehicle overturned on A-31 hard shoulder in the early hours of the morning on Friday, December 30. Image: Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Alicante.

A fire has completely destroyed a large refrigerated lorry, which had overturned on the hard shoulder of the A-31 road, on its way through Novelda.

During the extinguishing work, the right lane of the motorway, in the direction of Madrid, remained closed to traffic, as reported by the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Alicante and the Civil Guard Traffic.

The fire broke out at around 1.16:AM on Friday and the extinguishing work lasted until 07.39.AM.

Fortunately, during the fire, there were no injuries or traffic delays, as in the hours in which the incident occurred there is “little influx of vehicles”, according to sources of the Guardia Civil de Trafico.

However, the fire was “spectacular” and at midday, there were still remains of the vehicle on the hard shoulder, which was later removed.

On the part of the fire brigade, a command unit from headquarters, two heavy urban pumps, a heavy pump, a sergeant, a corporal and five firefighters from the Elda fire station were involved.

