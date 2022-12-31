WATCH – Rishi Sunak says 2023 will showcase Britain’s best but will be tough

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 December 2022 • 11:09

Rishi Sunak - Image ComposedPix/Shutterstock.com

The UK Prime Minister in his New Year address has said 2023 will be tough following a very difficult 2022.

In his speech, he claims that more money is going into the NHS, that more is being done to control illegal migration and that the country will continue to stand with Ukraine defending freedom and democracy. He goes on to say that 2023 will be the year in which the country showcases its best.

Adding that despite the challenges that remain “we will work together” and the “government remains committed to working to meet the needs of the people.”

In his New Year message, the Prime Minister @RishiSunak reflects on 2022 and sets out his priorities for 2023. pic.twitter.com/5zGMYQcwR0 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 31, 2022

The address is short and sweet but devoid of detail in what is clearly intended to be an upbeat message in difficult times.

