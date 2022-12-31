WATCH: Russia loses 700 soldiers and suffers significant equipment losses

The biggest success is claimed in Kherson Oblast where Russian forces are said to have lost more than 200 men, with another 115 injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A statement from the force said on Saturday, December 31: “The enemy continues to suffer losses. On 29 December 2022, [the Armed Forces of Ukraine — ed.] fired at the occupiers.

“About 200 invaders have been killed near the settlement of Fedorivka, Kakhovka district, Kherson Oblast; information on the injured is being clarified.”

Elsewhere five units of military equipment of various types, an anti-aircraft missile system and an ammunition storage site are claimed to have been destroyed.