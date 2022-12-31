WATCH: Russia loses 700 soldiers and suffers significant equipment losses

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 December 2022 • 9:35
Targeted Ukranian strikes - Image [email protected]
Footage showing the destruction of the Russian T-90M tank and two other vehicles in Novoselivske, Luhansk Oblast
The special ops unit Kraken and the 92nd army brigade were liberating it in early October, DeepState says.📹https://t.co/uUZi4tPmvM pic.twitter.com/Yquic203cx
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 31, 2022
Ukraine would appear to be taking the war to Russia now, with the invading forces no longer making headway but rather digging in to try and defend annexed territory. In doing so they appear to be suffering significant losses, which some believe will result in another Russian call-up early in the new year as they lose men and suffer significant equipment losses.
