BREAKING: Pioneering female journalist and TV presenter dies aged 93 Close
Trending:

WATCH: Russia loses 700 soldiers and suffers significant equipment losses

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 December 2022 • 9:35

Targeted Ukranian strikes - Image [email protected]

Whilst the figures cannot be verified footage online would suggest that Russia has suffered significant losses and has had to activate its aerial defence systems in a number of occupied areas.

Ukraine would appear to be taking the war to Russia now, with the invading forces no longer making headway but rather digging in to try and defend annexed territory. In doing so they appear to be suffering significant losses, which some believe will result in another Russian call-up early in the new year as they lose men and suffer significant equipment losses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading