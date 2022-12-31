By Anna Ellis • 31 December 2022 • 10:22

Work on Placa Reina Maria Cristina, popularly known as "Orange Square" will begin on January 9. Image: Llucmajor City Council.

It is expected to be completed within six months, before the summer season.

Llucmajor Town Planning Councillor, Guillermo Roig confirmed: “The fact that these works are starting definitively is, without a doubt, one of the best pieces of news we could have. This work has been accumulating delays for reasons beyond our control and the residents of Arenal have suffered, which we deeply regret.”

The councillor also stressed that the project will take into account measures of sustainability and respect for the environment, such as the installation of drip irrigation for the trees that will be maintained in the square, changing the lights to LED technology to achieve energy savings and a reduction of CO₂. Most of the car parks in the area will also be respected and a children’s play area will be installed so that the children in the area will have a new, friendlier recreational space than what was previously at Orange Square.

It is also expected that when the renovation is completed, the project will benefit the shops and hotels in the area, thanks to the conversion of different sections of the square into a pedestrian zone and more attractive spaces for visitors.

