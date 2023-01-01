3 Budget Friendly Cryptocurrencies that bring great benefits– Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Toncoin

By EWN • 01 January 2023 • 11:45

In recent years, the rise of cryptocurrency has brought about a new era in finance and technology. Many cryptocurrencies have gained significant value and have brought numerous benefits to their users.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and Toncoin (TON) are one of the few cryptocurrencies that have gained attention for their innovative features and remain just under $15 as of now- making them phenomenal options for those looking to invest on budget.

Can Solana take over its competitors with such benefits?

Solana (SOL) is a decentralised network that aims to provide fast and secure transactions at scale. It is designed to be a scalable platform for decentralised applications and smart contracts, allowing developers to build decentralised applications on top of their blockchain. Solana boasts high transaction speeds and can process over 65,000 transactions per second.

Solana is known for its low transaction fees, which make it an affordable platform for developers and users. It also strongly focuses on security and decentralisation, with a decentralised governance system to let users participate in its voting. It is also one of the most environmentally friendly blockchains, using only a fraction of the energy used by other projects.

The total token supply for Solana is limited to 990 million tokens, with a small percentage of new tokens being released each year to fund ongoing development and support the network.

What purpose does Toncoin Serve?

Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency that aims to revolutionise how people interact and transact online. It was developed by the team behind the popular messaging app Telegram and utilized a unique blockchain technology known as “Instant Hypercube Routing.” This technology allows for lightning-fast transactions and high scalability, making it suitable for various applications such as payments, messaging, file sharing, and more.

TON focuses on privacy and security, with features such as end-to-end encryption and secure messaging. The max supply of TON is limited to 5 billion tokens, with a portion of these being released through an initial coin offering and the rest being reserved for future development and distribution.

What makes Big Eyes Coin better than other Meme Tokens?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a token currently being sold through its presale and has reached stage 7. Its presale has been a great success, raising over $11.8 Million. Moreover, it operates on Ethereum’s blockchain and is an ERC-20 token, allowing it to benefit from the many changes brought about by the Ethereum Merge.

Additionally, BIG aims to launch its NFTs alongside its custom-themed merchandise to sell to its fans.

BIG holds a large total supply of tokens, 200 billion, which is planned for different purposes. 20% of the complete supply will be distributed to exchanges, 70% will be sold in public presale, 5% will be donated to charities for improving oceans, and the remaining 5% will be used for marketing.

Big Eyes Coin Presale: How To Purchase

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently being sold through its presale, and purchasing it is very uncomplicated:

Make a wallet on MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Choose a purchasing method to buy BIG, such as USDT, BNB, and ETH. Confirm your order and wait for the end of the presale season to collect your tokens from the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) website.

The purchased tokens can be collected once the presale ends. Additionally, users who use code BIGsave681 will receive a 5% BIG token bonus upon receiving their tokens, so don’t miss out!

In conclusion, these cryptocurrencies are great examples that may offer unique benefits and are valued at a relatively low price point. However, they may not remain at this price for long once the market uptrends, and they collect a larger user base.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido