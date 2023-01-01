By Imran Khan • 01 January 2023 • 13:49

Andrew Tate´s model girlfriend and ex-Romanian police officer arrested in alleged human trafficking case. Photo by Lumared, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Two women dubbed Tate´s Angels were taken into custody following the arrest of former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother in Romania for being accused of forming an organised crime group

Police have arrested a 32-year-old model and a 28-year-old former Romanian police officer in connection with Andrew Tate´s ongoing investigations, regarding allegations related to human trafficking and rape.

Dubbed “Tate´s Angels”, Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel have been arrested according to a report by the Mail Online, after being named as two of Tate´s closest lieutenants.

Both women were arrested at Tate´s £600,000 (€676,700) mansions in Romania, where they reportedly spent most of their time monitoring their business and partying.

Radu, who is also referred to as ‘Ellie Dely’, was a Romanian police sub-inspector who had quit the police force to pursue a career in video chat rooms. It was reported that she was Tate´s administrative assistant and helped him manage his empire worth over €100 million.

Meanwhile, Nagal, who is reported to be Tate´s girlfriend is a businesswoman. She met him after the former kickboxer moved to Romania and helped him with his business interests before getting involved in a relationship. Naghel later became a famous figure in Bucharest´s nightlife scene.

According to the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the two women along with Tate and his brother are accused of creating an organized criminal group. The statement by DIICOT also said, the purpose of the group is to exploit women by recruiting and housing them, to forcefully create pornographic content, broadcasted on special websites for a cost.

They have now been remanded in custody for 30 days by a Romanian court to allow police to complete their investigations.

