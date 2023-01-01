By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 18:30

At least 10 people are believed to have died following a huge explosion near a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

A bomb explosion that occurred today, Sunday, January 1, near a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul is believed to have killed at least 10 people. The incident took place close to a checkpoint in the city, with another eight individuals also thought to have been seriously injured in the blast.

According to a report by The Khaama Press, nobody has come forward to admit responsibility for the attack. They said that the bomb exploded near the main gate of the airport, citing confirmation from Abdul Nafay Takoor, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of the Interior.

Today’s location is only a short distance from the Interior Ministry building where a similar suicide attack claimed the lives of four people last October. The military airport is only 200 metres away from Kabul’s civilian airport.

The bombing was confirmed by Abdul Mubin Safi, the security commander for the Taliban in Takhar. He revealed that the device had been hidden under the desk of a local administrative employee.

Safi said that there were several fatalities and injuries as a result of the blast, adding that a report will be given following an investigation into today’s event.

He gave no exact figures or further information about the bombing, saying details of an investigation will be shared later.

Afghanistan has experienced a surge in attacks of late. A large number of people were killed in the northern province of Takhar just three days ago. The device targeted the capital city of Taliqan.

Badakhshan province’s chief of police was killed by a bomb recently, and the Diplomatic Mission of Pakistan located in central Kabul was also the scene of a shooting incident. A Chinese-run hotel was subjected to a terror attack as well.

Members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority and Taliban patrols have all come under attack from Islamic State affiliates since 2021 when the Taliban regained control of the country.

