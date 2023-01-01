By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 20:12

Deadly jailbreak leaves 14 dead after 30 dangerous convicts escape

At least 30 dangerous criminals escaped during rioting at a notorious Mexican prison with at least 14 inmates killed during the audacious jailbreak.

An audacious jailbreak that took place in Mexico during the early hours of Saturday, December 31, resulted in the escape of around 30 dangerous criminals. Rioting subsequently erupted at the notorious CERESO State Three prison in the Ciudad Juarez region of the country, leaving at least 14 inmates dead.

The incident started when prison guards went to open the prison gates to allow visitors into the facility. They were immediately confronted by gunfire from a gang of armed men waiting outside. According to reports, they arrived at the jail in six armoured vehicles.

Two guards were shot and killed as they attempted to prevent the inmates from escaping. A series of roadblocks was reportedly established in the immediate vicinity of the prison with a manhunt ongoing to try and catch the escapees.

Meanwhile, inside the jail, a massive riot broke out, with many inmates managing to break out of their cells and run to freedom. Fires were reported to have been started by the convicts. According to local media channels, at least 14 prisoners died in the ensuing chaos.

It is believed that the State Investigation Agency and the Ninth Motorized Cavalry Regiment were deployed to the hellhole jail to help quell the rioting, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

Raids have reportedly been conducted by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat on the homes of suspected criminals living in the district who might have been involved in planning the event. Several of the escaped convicts are believed to have already been apprehended.

