By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 2:04

Emergency incident involving American Airlines jet at Montgomery Airport in Alabama

An emergency incident occurred at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama involving an American Airlines jet and an airport employee.

An emergency incident occurred at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama late on Saturday, December 31. According to an online report from SV News, a baggage handler was killed after being sucked into the engine of an American Airlines aircraft.

A tweet from Montgomery Regional Airport confirmed the accident: “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased”.

Emergency crews were deployed to the scene, and it was reported that the MGM Airport Communications Manager and Executive Director had also attended the incident.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

CNN said that the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to them that the accident occurred: “Where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked”. According to the news outlet, the jet was scheduled to depart for Dallas-Forth Worth that same afternoon reported wsfa.com.

The FAA also confirmed that the airport had closed, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Emergency crews on scene after an American Airlines employee was sucked into a plane’s engine and killed while handling baggage at Montgomery Airport. #Alabama pic.twitter.com/8tQHumvHBu — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) January 1, 2023

