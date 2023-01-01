By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 20:26

Image of earthquake monitor. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude struck the Californian region of Rio Dell.

The Californian region of Rio Dell has been hit by a powerful earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale this afternoon, Sunday, January 1.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 10:35am local time, at a depth of 27.8km. Its epicentre was located some 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of Rio Dell on the Redwood Coast of California it added.

Good morning Redwood Coast CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.4 earthquake about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell at 10:35 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/4zt5Owvxod @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/4R5mwhldSb — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 1, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

