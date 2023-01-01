BREAKING: Emergency incident involving American Airlines jet at Montgomery Airport in Alabama Close
By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 20:26

Image of earthquake monitor. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude struck the Californian region of Rio Dell.

 

The Californian region of Rio Dell has been hit by a powerful earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale this afternoon, Sunday, January 1.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 10:35am local time, at a depth of 27.8km. Its epicentre was located some 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of Rio Dell on the Redwood Coast of California it added.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

