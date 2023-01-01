By Imran Khan • 01 January 2023 • 12:16

British royal aide invited to King Charles coronation after resigning over racist row. Photo by Frederic Legrand COMEO Shutterstock.com

Prince William´s godmother Lady Sussan Hussey to get an invite for King Charles coronation after she repeatedly asked a British-born charity CEO, Ngozi Fulani where she was really from, during an event at the Buckingham Palace

British royal aid Lady Sussan Hussey, who had resigned after being involved in a racist row last month, has been given approval to attend King Charles coronation ceremony.

83-year-old Lady Susan who is the godmother to Prince William, had resigned and apologized after making comments about race and nationality to a British-born charity CEO, Ngozi Fulani during an event at Buckingham Palace.

Fulani who was a guest at a reception hosted by the queen consort, was left feeling traumatised and violated after she questioned her repeatedly about where she “really came from”.

According to a statement quoted in a report by the Mirror, “Lady Susan received private support from friends during the aftermath of what happened. Some politely canvassed the suggestion Lady Susan should be made welcome at the coronation”.

The statement said that the decision to invite her was after many years of service and duty she gave Queen Elisebeth, “to whom she was a loyal confidante”.

“With relations now smoothed over between Buckingham Palace and Ms Fulani, the King is now able to extend an invitation to Lady Susan.”

Over 2,000 people are expected to be present for the King Charles coronations ceremony, scheduled to take place at Westminster on May 6. Charles will be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.