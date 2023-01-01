By Imran Khan • 01 January 2023 • 16:54

DGT explains the dragon´s teeth and low-emission zone traffic signs in Spain. Photo by Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) introduced several new traffic signs in Spain last year aim to alert drivers to reduce speed and to inform them before entering into low-emission zones

The DGT in Spain has introduced several new traffic signs last year to help drivers adapt to different circumstances on the roads.

The first one amongst them is the sign with a car expelling smoke from the exhaust pipe. This sign according to the DGT refers to the low-emission zones located in different cities. The purpose of this sign is to inform the drivers, that they are about to enter an area where only vehicles with an environment badge are allowed.

The badges allowed inside this zone are also clearly marked below the car in the sign, as per the DGT, and specified the three exceptions allowed by the rule. This only includes vehicles with zero emissions label, eco-label, or the C sticer

This sign was introduced at the beginning of 2022, as the new climate change laws were implemented. As per the new law, all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must have a low-emission zone, as is already the case in Barcelona and Madrid.

The second sign introduced by the DGT is known as the dragon´s teeth. These markings are triangular in shape and are located on both ends of the lane with the apex facing inwards. The first ones arrived in September 2021, as announced by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda.

Trabajamos para mejorar la seguridad viaria en las carreteras.🛣️🚘 Mitma ha dispuesto un tramo experimental en la travesía de la N-122 Nava de Roa (#Burgos) con nuevas marcas viales: 'dientes de dragón' y 'líneas de borde quebradas' antes de un nuevo paso de cebra.#DGCarreteras pic.twitter.com/74KPUnxWub — Ministerio Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana (@mitmagob) September 2, 2021

Earlier introduced as an experiment, these road markings improve road safety, as they inform drivers to reduce speed as well as raise awareness about the dangers of speed, as per the DGT.

