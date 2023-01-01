By Imran Khan • 01 January 2023 • 15:27

Dua Lipa quits singing to pursue an acting career. Photo by Andrea-Raffin Shutterstock.com

With a dream of chasing an Oscar, Dua Lipa will now star in the spy drama called Argylle , starring Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell

The chart-topping singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has announced that she will be taking a break from singing, to pursue a new career in acting.

According to Mail Online, the 27-year-old artist is all set to make her acting debut in an upcoming spy drama Argylle, alongside co-stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

A source in the report said that she has received “a tonne of scripts and is most interested in taking on serious drama that will receive Oscars buzz, she wants to really start pursuing acting”

“She is planning to set up her own TV and film production company so she and her team can option stories she believes in and take them to market with bigger studios.”

Lipa also made a statement recently during the filming of the project and said, “It was really exciting. But I think for me it’s, like, baby steps”.

She added, “That’s also the best way to discover yourself, rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something that maybe you can’t completely tackle head-on.”

Lipa has won numerous awards during her successful singing career, including three Grammy´s, six Brit Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Awards as well as two Guinness World Records.

Although very little information is known about the spy drama so far, it’s reported that Argylle is based on a book written by an unknown author named Elly Conway. The book has not been released yet.

