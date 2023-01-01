Latest wave of Russian attacks caused ‘unprecedented’ damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 21:17

Image of Russian cruise missiles being fired. Credit: Alex Zabusik/Shutterstock.com

According to the head of Ukraine’s Ukrenergo, the damage caused to the country’s energy infrastructure by the latest wave of Russian attacks is ‘unprecedented’.

Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of the board of Ukraine’s state-run Ukrenergo energy company, said today, Sunday, January 1, that Russia’s latest wave of attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure had reached an unprecedented level.

Speaking with the Rada TV channel, he told them: “The level of damage is unprecedented. It is clear that a fairly large part of the facilities was either damaged or destroyed. And we are talking here not only about Ukrenergo substations but also power plants – thermal, hydroelectric, and thermal power plants”.

He added: “The damage is significant, and it could take months, if not years, to fully restore the energy system”.

According to Kudrytsky, significant damage to power facilities has now been recorded, in particular, in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions. There was also severe damage caused in the Ukrainian-occupied Kherson region he said.

The head of the board noted that the country could theoretically be threatened with a complete power outage, but in practice, he currently did not see such a prospect, as reported by tass.ru.

