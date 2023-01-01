By Imran Khan • 01 January 2023 • 9:51

Multiple blasts in Kyiv as Ukrainians abandon New Year celebrations. Photo by Volodymyr Vorobiov Shutterstock.com

Air sirens rang minutes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s New Year address as multiple blasts rocked several parts of the country forcing Ukrainians to abandon celebrations and take refuge in bomb shelters

Several blasts have been reported in Kyiv and other parts of the country just minutes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s New year address. Air raid sirens were activated just after midnight, as Ukrainians across the country were forced to abandon New Year celebrations, and rushed to take refuge in bomb shelters.

Reports in Sky News on Sunday, January 1 state that, as the sirens blared across Kyiv during the early minutes of 2023, people got out on their balconies and were heard saying “Glory to Ukraine. Glory to heroes.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky during his New Year address praised those who had fought for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

“I want to wish all of us one thing – victory, and that’s the main thing. One wish for all Ukrainians”, he said.

Zelensky added, “Let this year be the year of return. The return of our people. Soldiers – to their families. Prisoners – to their homes. Immigrants – to their Ukraine. The return of our lands. And the temporarily occupied will become forever free”.

“The return to normal life. To happy moments without curfew. To earthly joys without air alerts. The return of what has been stolen from us. The childhood of our children, the peaceful old age of our parents

“May the New Year bring all it. We’re ready to fight for it”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.