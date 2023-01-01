By Imran Khan • 01 January 2023 • 10:46

One dead, another injured after avalanche on Scottish mountain. Photo by My good images / Shutterstock.com

Two climbers were caught in an avalanche while a ttemptin g to summi t the Scottish mountain Ben Nevis

A 48-year-old man has died, and another 40-year-old injured, in an avalanche, while attempting to summit the north face of the Scottish mountain Ben Nevis.

According to local Police, the incident took place on Friday, December 30, after they received a distress call informing them of the avalanche, which took place at 3.35 pm local time.

A helicopter was immediately dispatched as per the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, to help the two climbers, but rescue was difficult due to bad weather conditions.

A statement issued by the mountain rescue teams said, “With the weather creating some challenging conditions the helicopter was limited to the assistance it could offer”. The statement added, “This meant that we had an extended extrication of the casualties, and eight hours after the initial call we delivered the casualty to the Belford hospital for further assessment and treatment.”.

The mountain rescue team also said that the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. They said he sustained fatal injuries after sliding for over 500 metres.

“At this time, our thoughts are with the families of both involved”, said the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, in a statement posted on Facebook.

Ben Nevis is the highest mountain in Scotland, the United Kingdom, and the British Isles. The summit is 4,411 feet above sea level and is the highest point in any direction for 459 miles (738.6 kilometres).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.