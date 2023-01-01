BREAKING: Emergency incident involving American Airlines jet at Montgomery Airport in Alabama Close
Trending:

UPDATE: 19-year-old suspected ‘jihadist’ arrested after stabbing cops with machete in New York’s Times Square

By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 18:57

Image of seized machete. Credit: [email protected]

A 19-year-old male with suspected ‘jihadist’ links was arrested in connection with the stabbing of two NYPD cops in New York’s Times Square on NYE.

 

UPDATE: Sunday, January 1, at 6:55pm

According to a spokesperson for the NYPD, a 19-year-old male was arrested after a machete attack on two police officers during the New Year celebrations in the vicinity of New York’s Times Square late on Saturday, December 31.

Named as Trevor Bickford, the authorities told NBC NewYork that they are currently investigating whether the detainee had travelled to the city from Seattle with the intention of harming cops after previously posting so-called jihadist writings online. He has a brother currently serving with the U.S. military.

According to  Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Bickford allegedly slashed one rookie cop in the head with his weapon during the incident on 8th Avenue. The new officer – named as Paul – had only graduated from the police academy on Friday 30. Another officer was also allegedly slashed by Bickford.

New York Mayor, Eric Adams, speaking at a press conference, said he had spoken with the wounded cop and that he was ‘in good spirits’. He added that he was fully aware that ‘He understood that his role saved lives of New Yorkers today’.

There is no danger to the public Adams stressed, as did the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, Michael Driscoll. They both said the suspect was believed to have been working alone, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Sunday, January 1, at 04:55am

There has been a suspected shooting incident near New York’s Times Square during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. It was reported online that one NYPD police officer was stabbed and another attacked with a piece of pipe, according to the-sun.com. It is not clear if the shooting was carried out by a suspect or by the police, or by both.

Emergency services responded to the popular Manhattan location which is packed full of revellers ready to see in the New Year.

The news outlet reported that the NYPD officer was transferred to Bellevue Hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the head by an individual. There has been no update on the current condition of either cop. Police officers reportedly shot the aggressor and he has been taken into custody.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading