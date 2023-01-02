APAA animal rescue appeal for homes for dogs to find fur-ever homes in Axarquía

By Betty Henderson • 02 January 2023 • 15:21

APAA Nerja need foster homes and donations to continue supporting abandoned dogs like Hasso in the Axarquía area

IT might be a new year, but one Axarquía animal rescue centre has launched an appeal to remind local residents to continue their support. APAA released a new year message on Friday, December 30, appealing for more help in 2023.

APAA wished their supporters a happy new year in the message which appealed for more dog foster homes as the organisation now has more than 100 dogs in its care in a Torrox dog hotel. Dogs are now being brought into the shelter each day, beyond the capacity of the organisation.

The organisation have appealed for help fostering rescued animals, financial support for vet bills and animal accommodation and most importantly, help in finding a new location to build their own refuge. The organisation needs to build its own shelter to continue providing high quality care for abandoned animals.

Despite the difficulties APAA are facing, its volunteers are remaining positive with volunteer Sue Kiff expressing her positive outlook towards the year ahead, “let’s make this THE year to find a new place for our dogs” she wrote in a Facebook post.