Axarquía NIBs: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 02 January 2023 • 12:47

Runners lined the streets to welcome the new year at Competa’s San Silvestre run

Harvest haul

Researchers in Algarrobo announced the harvest of more than 100 kilograms of cacao grown in greenhouses from four different varieties of the plant. The project which was launched in 2019 has finally borne fruit as the first success in Europe.

Museum mania

Almost 2,500 people have visited Rincón de La Victoria’s maiden museum since its opening on Monday, December 19. Villa Antiopa is a fascinating heritage project into the town’s Roman history and is a first on the coast in size and scale.

Festive hampers

Three lucky winners have collected Christmas hamper prizes in a competition organised by Nerja and Almuñécar Anglican Church. The church held a whole host of events to celebrate the festive season and the birth of Jesus in a spiritual way.

Patron Saint

The Vatican has approved the assignment of a new patron saint to Torre del Mar. The ‘Virgen del Carmen’ is known as the protector of fishermen and will become the patron of the coastal town after a two-decade-long campaign reached the Vatican.

Sport central

Towns across Axarquía rang in the new year with sport events. Competa’s San Silvestre run offered six different distances and 15 different age categories, while Torrox celebrated the sporting event slightly differently with a Silvestre swim on Saturday, December 31.

Thieves detained

Authorities in Vélez-Málaga have arrested four people for their involvement in 12 car robberies throughout November and December. The thieves worked individually, but used similar techniques of breaking windows and forcing doors. Since their arrests, car robberies have been reduced.