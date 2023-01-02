Bicipalma returns to service offering two different types of bike

By Betty Henderson • 02 January 2023 • 17:37

Bicipalma boasts electric city bikes on its stations in Palma as well as traditional pedal-powered bikes

AFTER a months-long refurbishment project, Bicipalma public bike rental scheme is finally relaunching, just in time to make Palma residents’ active new year’s resolutions come true. Bicipalma announced its return to service on Thursday, December 29.

All users of the old system have now received an email with instructions on how to convert their membership to the new system. New users can create accounts which will become operational from the second week of January.

The refurbishment project was designed with the goal of keeping Palma at the forefront of active travel developments. The new service now offers 930 bikes at 85 stations around the city, 270 of which are electrical.

Authorities have also designed the system to create a sustainable alternative to driving, so the system is affordable, costing just €24 for an annual subscription. The bikes will also appeal to tourists, with the option for three day and five day subscriptions as well as the longer term one, three, six or twelve month subscription options.

Those interested in pedalling around Palma can create an account online at: https://www.bicipalma.com/en/palma/