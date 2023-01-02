Big Eyes and Stacks could increase your potential earnings in 2023: Here’s Why!

By EWN • 02 January 2023 • 11:00

Undoubtedly, your earnings from the crypto market in the current trading year are below expectations. It won’t even come as a surprise if some crypto traders claim to have incurred losses rather than earnings. Such is the state of the crypto market this year.

With the coming year looking to be a light to the dark times, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Stacks (STX) could be smart buys that can help increase your potential earnings in the new year. The crypto assets will likely experience an upward rally in months to come. You should prepare for this anticipated increase now by considering them for purchase.

Stacks (STX): Pushing Decentralised Internet

Stacks is a decentralised blockchain platform leveraging Bitcoin’s potential to create an efficient decentralised internet controlled by users. The open-source protocol achieves this by introducing major blockchain functions like dApp building, smart contract execution, DeFi, and NFTs application, to Bitcoin. Stacks connect with Bitcoin directly using the Proof-of-Transfer consensus that guarantees high security and efficiency.

With Stacks, users can develop applications and digital infrastructures integrated with Bitcoin features. They’ll also be able to earn BTC through a seamless but unconventional means that involves staking the platform’s native token, STX. Stacks token (STX) contributes to the platform’s security and supports its consensus mechanism. It facilitates all activities on Stacks, playing all the crucial roles required of a utility token.

Stacks (STX), as a cryptic asset, is one the best under $1 cryptocurrencies for your portfolio currently. It had a price-increasing market run in 2021, peaking at $3+ before declining in the bear market. Stacks (STX) could be one of the beneficiaries of the anticipated crypto market improvement in 2023, increasing holders’ possibility of enjoying the profit.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Meme Coin with serious utility

Big Eyes Coin is the presale token to own for crypto investors looking for new cryptocurrencies with a high possibility to yield tangible returns. The meme coin may be the next to experience a major boom as it progresses on presale with great momentum. The cat-theme token is nearing a $12 million raise presale price and still has a few more presale phases to complete.

Big Eyes’ prominence is responsible for its presale success. The crypto project has enjoyed huge adoption from traders as its market reach grows wider. Big Eyes owes its growing popularity to the effect of its developing team’s marketing effort. The project’s market wallet totals 5% of the total supply, and it has been used judiciously to bring the spotlight and attention to Big Eyes, with more still in store.

Big Eyes will try as much as possible to avoid being an “all hype, no value” crypto project. The new meme coin will have added utility and an essential impact on the real world’s ecosystem. The project is optimised to help users achieve huge financial benefits while providing growth-enhancing opportunities. Big Eyes will function on the Ethereum blockchain after a series of security checks.

Big Eyes will feature a swap for token exchange, a marketplace for trading virtual items, and NFTs collections that could be of immense value to holders. The Big Ecosystem runs on a unique tax system. There will be no taxes on buying or selling on the platform, but Big Eyes will implement other taxing means to generate funds for facilitating LP acquisition and autoburn, which may improve Big Eyes token (BIG) value.

The community-focused meme coin will incentivize and reward community members to improve activeness and participation. Community members are entitled to NFTs and token giveaways, with the privilege of being the first to hear about any news or opportunities. Big Eyes has higher success chances than most meme coins, and you should join its presale to leverage this chance for high potential earnings. When purchasing from the presale, use code BIGsave867 for extra BIG bonuses!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido