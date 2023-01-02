Big Eyes Coin, PancakeSwap, and Axie Infinity: Profit-Yielding Crypto assets that should be in your portfolio

By EWN • 02 January 2023 • 11:15

The thought of having your purchase yield profit can be very exciting, and as the year-end draws closer, you need crypto assets that can bring you this exciting feeling in the coming year. It takes much research and analysis to identify profit-yielding altcoins, but analysts believe Big Eyes Coin (BIG), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Axie Infinity (AXIE) could be good options for you. The altcoins boast great prominence and dominance in their utility niche, making them highly likely to have a great performance in the coming year.

PancakeSwap – The Top DEX ON the BNB Chain

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a top DEX built on the BNB chain. It is a multifunctional platform where you can swap BEP-20 crypto assets, earn interest by lending and providing liquidity, and stake the native token, CAKE, to earn passive income. Users can easily trade NFTs and participate in Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs) on the platform. It is most popular for its exchange function, but the benefits attached to yield farming and participating in the platform’s lottery have attracted many users. PancakeSwap native token, CAKE, is the key to all transactions, activities, and rewards on the platform. The BEP-20 token is needed to earn the farming reward, participate in the lottery, or benefit from liquidity provision. It is also needed to trade NFTs in the platform’s NFTs marketplace.

CAKE’s multi-use cases make it a crypto asset of great value on the exchange and beyond. It has gained much prominence within two years of launching, and the coming year may even be better for PancakeSwap (CAKE). Holders that experienced its huge surge from a $0.0002 all-time to a $44.18 all-time high within a few months know what to expect from the crypto asset when the market is in a good state. PancakeSwap (CAKE) could be one of the high-yielding crypto assets in the coming year, and you shouldn’t overlook its prospect.

Axie Infinity – The NFT Based Trading Blockchain

Axie Infinity (AXIE) is an NFT-based trading and battling blockchain game that gives players partial ownership and control. It requires collecting, breeding, battling, and trading token-based digital pets known as Axis. It was the most popular Blockchain game in the previous year, boasting the best weekly on-chain volume by any Ethereum-based gaming decentralized applications (dApps). Pokémon heavily inspired the blockchain game, and it has lived up to expectations since it launched. Axie Infinity is a dual-token gaming ecosystem, with AXS (Axie Infinity Shards) and Smooth Love Potions (SLP) being the main tokens. AXS is the main token. It facilitates governance, and users can stake it to earn rewards.

The crypto asset isn’t a stranger to great price surges, and it will be looking to replicate its previous run before the inception of the bear market rally. AXS had a massive pump from a $0.1 all-time low to a $165+ all-time high within a year. While it has since experienced a 95% decline, crypto investors hoping for a similar surge in the coming year may not be entirely disappointed. AXS could experience a surge, although it’s unlikely to set a new all-time high.

Big Eyes Coin – The Popular Cat Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is becoming the new crypto project to beat. It has grown in prominence over most of its peers, and it is arguably one of the best new cryptocurrencies to purchase at the moment. Big Eyes Coin will launch into the market as a cat-theme meme coin with DeFi utility and NFTs application. The crypto project aims to make its ecosystem self-propagating and highly rewarding while driving wealth into DeFi and protecting ocean bodies and aquatic life in reality through charity. BIG is community focused, and it incentivises community members with its native Erc-20 tokens, and valuable NFTs billed to become a top market project.

The meme coin has maintained a great marketing plan since its entry onto the market, quickly having a significant social media presence, notably on Twitter where they have 38,000 followers. Crypto personalities such as Ieda Wobeto, Gino Assereto, and StormzETH have all openly promoted Big Eyes Coin on Twitter, adding to the cryptocurrency’s excitement. The new meme coin is another crypto purchase that could yield high profit, and joining the presale may be more beneficial than you think.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

