By Chris King • 02 January 2023 • 18:57

Earth, Wind and Fire drummer Fred White passes away aged 67

Fred White, the drummer with Earth, Wind and Fire passed away at the age of 67.

Fred White, the drummer with the legendary Earth, Wind and Fire passed away aged 67 yesterday, Sunday, January 1. His death was confirmed in a statement by Verdine White, his brother and bassist in the group.

“Dearest Family Friends and Fans….. Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White”, read the statement.

Verdine continued: “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protege, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup”.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light-hearted!”, he added.

“He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining stars and back!”, Verdine concluded.

Born in Chicago in 1955, Frederick Eugene Adams, at the age of just 15, he joined The Salty Peppers. At that time, the band featured the soon-to-be legendary vocalist, Donny Hathaway. In 1974 he joined the mighty Earth, Wind and Fire as their drummer, alongside his brothers Maurice and Verdine.

The formidable musicians racked up a string of massive hits in the 1970s, including ‘Let’s Groove’, ‘September’, ‘Boogie Wonderland’, and ‘Fantasy’.

___________________________________________________________

