BREAKING: Four dead and three critically injured after helicopters collide near Sea World

Reported by Sky News on Monday, January 2 the collision is said to have happened around 2 pm in good weather and at a time when the park and the area were said to be busy. Australian children are currently enjoying their school holidays.

The police in Queensland said that four people had died in the incident and that three 0thers, who were taken to hospital, are in serious condition. 13 people are said to have died or been injured according to the local ambulance service.

According to ABC News one of the helicopters had a Sea World logo and was able to land after the collision, however the other helicopter was not so lucky. Details of whio it belonged to and who was on board have not yet been released.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus confirmed that air investigators are on their way to the scene and would conduct a full investigation into the accident that left four dead and three critically injured.