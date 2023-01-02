BREAKING UPDATE: Hawaii family among the dead and three suffering multiple traumas Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Martina Navratilova announces she has throat and breast cancer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 January 2023 • 16:08

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time grand slam champion, has announced that she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The 66-year-old told the Times on Monday, January 2 that “This double whammy is serious but still fixable.

“I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Martina Navratilova announces she has throat and breast cancer
Martina Navratilova – Image Jimmie48 Photography / Shutterstock.com

The announcement follows a statement in November that said she had found a swollen lymph node in her neck. Checks ups had now led to the diagnosis that she has two forms of cancer.

A spokeswoman for the tennis star added that “both these cancers are in an early stage with great outcomes” suggesting that cancer has been caught early and is treatable.

Navratilova had been given the all-clear for breast cancer some 13 years ago after undergoing radiotherapy treatment.

More to follow:

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading