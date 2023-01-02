BREAKING: Martina Navratilova announces she has throat and breast cancer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 January 2023 • 16:08
The 66-year-old told the Times on Monday, January 2 that “This double whammy is serious but still fixable.
“I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got.”
The announcement follows a statement in November that said she had found a swollen lymph node in her neck. Checks ups had now led to the diagnosis that she has two forms of cancer.
A spokeswoman for the tennis star added that “both these cancers are in an early stage with great outcomes” suggesting that cancer has been caught early and is treatable.
Navratilova had been given the all-clear for breast cancer some 13 years ago after undergoing radiotherapy treatment.
Watch my story to learn how #breastcancer shifted my perception of time. #MyTimeOurTime https://t.co/QT13ibKkjM
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 6, 2017
