Britain stops imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) on January 1, 2023

Image of gas pipeline with UK flags. Credit: Fly Of Swallow Studio/Shutterstock.com

As of January 1, 2023, the United Kingdom has stopped importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

As announced on the official Twitter account of the British Foreign Office, as of Sunday, January 1, the United Kingdom has stopped importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The department emphasised that this action is being taken as a direct result of said gas supplies allowing Russia to finance its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“Today the UK has ended all imports of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas. We’re cutting Putin off from funding his illegal war and supporting countries around the world to reduce their own dependency”, read the tweet.

Today the UK has ended all imports of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas. We’re cutting Putin off from funding his illegal war and supporting countries around the world to reduce their own dependency.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/AXEHYhZhSK — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) January 1, 2023

On October 28, the British Foreign Office announced plans to stop LNG supplies from Russia. The decision was made in order to reduce dependence on Russian fuel. According to the research company ICIS, as of December 2022, the EU and the UK had purchased almost 21 per cent more Russian LNG than in 2021.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, in 2022 the United States became the largest source of LNG supplies to Britain. In 2023, it is planned to replace Russian LNG with supplies from Qatar and Azerbaijan.

