Claims that Turkish President Erdogan could dissolve Parliament and call snap elections

By Chris King • 02 January 2023 • 19:53

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: [email protected]

According to the Turkish journalist Murat Yetkin, the country’s current parliament could be dissolved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leading him to call a snap election as a result.

“Unless the opposition approves, it is arithmetically very difficult for Erdogan to take an early election decision from the parliament. In this case, Erdogan can dissolve the parliament and lead the country to snap elections within 60 days”, said an article by Yetkin published in the Yetkin Report today, Monday, January 2.

“This will not only be an admission of fears that Erdogan won’t be able to win the election in the first round which is scheduled for June 18, but will also mean that Erdogan will dissolve the parliament in order to obtain an electoral advantage”, Yetkin continued.

Presidential and parliamentary elections must be held in Turkey at the latest, by June 18. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) runs Turkey in an alliance with the MHP party. He faces dwindling public support amid the country’s economic crisis and an ongoing dispute with Greece . Together they hold 334 seats.

Yesterday, Sunday 1, Hamza Dag, the vice-chairman of AKP, speaking on Channel 7, suggested that there were two possibilities facing the party. “One of them is the parliament’s taking a decision with the vote of 360 deputies in the 550-seat assembly, and the other is the president’s dissolving the parliament”.

Yetkin said he believes Erdogan is contemplating an early election in either April or May. This is because the original date of June 18 clashes with the Hadj season and the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

This season begins on June 26 but pilgrims normally set out on their trip to Saudi Arabia in mid-June the journalist pointed out. “We can assume that AKP voters will be the majority of those who will travel to Mecca”, he said, as reported by gercecnews.com